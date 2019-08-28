KEARNEY — Visitors to the University of Nebraska at Kearney soon will be welcomed to campus through a new entrance.

Construction throughout the summer has taken place near Warner Hall on the southeast side of campus to make the area more prominent, spacious, accessible and pedestrian-friendly, according to a UNK Communications official.

Planned improvements for the entrance include:

- Creating a circular drop-off/pick-up area and adding a landscaped center median on Ninth Avenue in front of Warner Hall;

- Installing decorative pillars on both sides of West 25th Street entering campus and three flag poles in front of Warner Hall;

- Adding a UNK identity wall — matching the one along U.S. Highway 30 on the west side of campus — to the island between the highway and West 25th Street;

- Creating pedestrian pathways;

- Installing a 4-foot tall wrought iron fence with UNK emblems along the southeast corner of campus;

- New landscaping throughout the area.

According to UNK Communications, students will find a new welcome area northeast of Warner Hall that will feature seating, a campus wayfinding map and the relocated historical marker and arboretum sign. The decorative walls and concrete columns on the east side of the building will be removed, but portions of the columns will be preserved to display somewhere on campus.

The majority of the project will be done this month, but the entirety of the project won’t be finished until early October, said Todd Gottula, senior director of communications and marketing at UNK. Weather caused some delays during construction.

Funding for the $946,431 project was approved in May 2017, prior to universitywide budget cuts resulting from decreased legislative appropriations, according to UNK Communications. The funding was allocated for construction and also paid for improvements to the sidewalks, entry ramp and lighting outside Warner Hall.

