KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney was picked to finish ninth in the MIAA football standings in preseason voting by the league’s coaches and media.
Coming off a season in which they went 5-6 and tied for seventh in the league standings, the Lopers tallied 46 points in the coaches’ poll to finish ahead of Missouri Southern State (34), Northeastern State (23) and Lincoln University (12), which is returning to the MIAA after a five-year absence.
Two-time defending champion Fort Hays State is first (114 points) with the Tigers picking up six of the 12 first-place votes. Northwest Missouri State (112 points; five first-place votes) is right behind Fort Hays with Central Oklahoma and Central Missouri rounding out the coaches’ top four.
UNK, with 46 upperclassmen on its roster, also was tabbed ninth by the media.
The Lopers netted 194 points with Missouri Southern (120), Northeastern State (79) and Lincoln (52) directly behind. Northwest Missouri (471 points; 32 first-place votes) edged Fort Hays (433) to be the favorite.