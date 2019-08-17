KEARNEY — Two big community-University of Nebraska at Kearney events are most closely associated with Blue and Gold Welcome Week: the Blue and Gold Community Showcase on campus and Destination Downtown.

However, there are many more special events on the Aug. 23-29 calendar that focus on giving new students practical help to transition from high school to college and opportunities to make new friends.

One goal, according to First Year Program assistant director Brette Ensz, is to help freshmen get to know people right away and start understanding the UNK community and Loper Life.

This year’s welcome week theme is “Anything But Ordinary.”

“We thought that fit our campus and our students. We think we are unique and special,” Ensz said. “We stand out at UNK.”

She joked that the Blue and Gold Community Showcase event that’s centered around the UNK bell tower is “lovingly called by students the free stuff day.”

Businesses and organizations will have booths set up 5-8 p.m. and the Chancellor’s Picnic is 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 23 — the Friday when new students move into residence halls.

Ensz described it as “a big festival” that also features live music and games. “It’s a really great welcome to show students the community cares ... It’s a great way to merge our students and the community,” she said.

The Blue and Gold bookend event serves a similar purpose.

For Destination Downtown, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 29, UNK students will be transported to downtown Kearney to shop, enjoy the night market, listen to the band Lemon Fresh Day, participate in eating contests and get more free stuff.

Ensz said a first six-week survey of 500 UNK students showed that half of resident students attend Destination Downtown and the percentage of new students likely is higher.

Her favorite event of welcome week is ahead of the Aug. 23 Blue and Gold Showcase. It’s the Student Send-Off.

Ensz said it starts with students and their families gathering around the Bell Tower. Then the Class of 2023 Parade will go to the Health and Sports Center, led by the UNK marching band’s drum line.

Faculty, staff and students already on campus will be lined up along the route to welcome the new students.

“It feels like a welcome to this new family,” she said.

Featured speaker for the convocation that will follow in the Health and Sports Center will be David Vail, assistant professor of history.

The idea is to have the official start of their UNK time be similar to the end. “This is more like a pep rally while graduation is more formal,” Ensz said.

Post-Showcase events Aug. 23 will include an exhibition performance by the Pride of the Plains Marching Band, Playfair and then late-night doughnuts and UNK traditions information, all at Foster Field.

Ensz said Playfair will feature a facilitator and Loper student leaders who will guide new students through interactive “get to know you” games.

“I have had so many students tell me they met a best friend at that,” she added.

There are other weekend events to meet people.

For a sixth year, Tom Krieglestein, considered the top speaker in higher education, will talk to students at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Health and Sports Center. Ensz said his topic will be how to make the most of your college experience.

“I tell parents and students that it feels sort of like summer camp,” she said about getting started at college, because people wear name tags at first and start to explore a new environment. “You’re creating a new identity here that might not be the same as you had in high school.”

The more serious exploration will continue Aug. 24 with time to hear from faculty members from different UNK colleges and majors. New students will choose their areas of greatest interest and head to lunch with that group.

Ensz said it’s a time to get to know some professors, learn about class expectations and ask questions.

The day ends with a tailgate event, football scrimmage and “Lopers Rock the Night” entertainment at Foster Field.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, student leaders will take new students to the classrooms where they will be going on the first days of school Monday and Tuesday. Faculty and staff will be at the rooms to greet them during the “Campus Class Roam.”

There will be a Sunday night Party in the Park with food and activities at Harmon Park.

Another big event for all UNK students during the first week of classes will be the Aug. 28 student employment fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union.

Ensz said that because Labor Day weekend follows the first week of UNK classes, there will be some special events planned for then, too.

Meanwhile, campus organizations will have ongoing activities to introduce themselves to new students.

