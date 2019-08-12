KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney finished seventh in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association 2018-19 Commissioner's Cup.

The standings are based on points earned for each of the sports recognized by the MIAA divided by the number of those sports sponsored by each respective member institution.

Pittsburg State finished first in the standings. The Gorillas had a strong spring, winning the women's outdoor track and field title, finishing second in men's track and cracking the top five in softball and baseball.

The Gorillas were first after the winter sports season and tied for second after the fall.

Central Missouri (10.147) and Central Oklahoma (8.892) came in second and third, respectively.

Central Missouri was the defending Cup Champion.

Nebraska-Kearney came in seventh with an average of 8.250 points. The Lopers claimed the women's volleyball championship as well as the wrestling title in 2018-19.

UNK also was fifth in men's outdoor track and runner-up in men's cross country.