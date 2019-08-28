KEARNEY — Determining when weather — particularly a winter snowstorm — is serious enough to call off University of Nebraska at Kearney classes can be difficult for campus leaders.

“We don’t flip a coin and decide,” joked Todd Gottula, UNK’s senior director for communications and marketing.

The decision process starts with gathering information from Buffalo County Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis, city of Kearney officials and the National Weather Service.

“This is not just for winter. It’s floods and tornadoes,” Gottula said.

UNK officials often join a webcast with other Kearney entities, including Kearney Public Schools, hospitals and manufacturing businesses, in which NWS meteorologists provide weather models and a deeper analysis of exactly where and when a storm may hit, he added.

Based on the information gathered, the decision for UNK is made by UNK officials.

Gottula said the group — communicating by phone, text or around a table — usually is comprised of Chancellor Doug Kristensen, Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance Jon Watts, the heads of campus police and facilities, and communications and community relations staff.

“Ultimately, it’s the chancellor’s decision,” Gottula said.

Even with so much information, it can be difficult to predict if classes should be canceled. “Sometimes you get caught,” he said, by closing the doors and having a storm that isn’t so bad or by not closing when that probably should have been the choice.

Extreme wind chill days are even more of a challenge, Gottula said, “to decide what’s tolerable and what’s dangerous. It’s a lot easier when it’s 10 inches of snow.”

Decision criteria specific to UNK include whether facilities crews can clear the grounds and make sidewalks accessible to everyone. “If we can do that, nine times out of 10 we’ll hold classes,” he said.

Classes also will go forward if it is determined the storm will affect only “pockets” of the region. Gottula said the scope of a storm is more of an issue now because UNK has more commuter students than earlier in its history.

Students and staff members always must make individual decisions to ensure their safety. “It’s all about safety, so we’re on the side of a commuter” who decides it is not safe to drive to Kearney, he said.

UNK officials have been criticized for deciding to have classes on snowy or bitter cold days when K-12 schools are closed. Gottula said one difference is the other schools are making decisions affecting young children, including some who would “commute” on school buses.

UNK’s weather-decision team usually gathers three or four times a winter, resulting in decisions to delay or cancel classes one or two times.

“We have the convenience of still having night classes or maybe to cancel morning classes and still have them in the afternoon,” Gottula said. “If we cancel classes, we also cancel events.”

He said the exception would be if UNK is hosting a major NCAA event and all participants are in Kearney. The only other issue would be the ability to clear a parking lot at the venue.

Once a decision is made to cancel classes, Gottula and other communications team members get the word out to print, broadcast and social media. The news also is posted on the UNK website.

Through UNK’s internal email system called “Announce,” students and staff are contacted individually.

Gottula said other options for them are to sign up for text or voice notifications through the campus police, NWS and other services.

UNK staff also use weatherthreat.com. Any organization can sign up to post closing information that then is available to media across the state.

“That’s kind of the easy part,” Gottula said about distributing the news through those multiple systems. He follows that by calling local media as quickly as possible.

If a winter storm lasts for more than one day, Gottula and other UNK officials make themselves available for media interviews.

