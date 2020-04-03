Peggy Nissen
Wisconsin resident, 86
APPLETON, Wis. — Peggy A. (Bowman) Nissen, 86, of Appleton, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died at home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Private family burial was held.
——
Peggy was the only daughter of Ernest and Anna Mae (Hall) Walker, born Feb. 17, 1934, in Sidney, Mont. Peggy was raised by her loving mother and was the “apple of the eye” of her stepfather, Enoch William (Red) Bowman. The family lived in Virginia and later on a farm north of Kearney, Neb., during the height of the Great Depression.
She graduated from Kearney High School in 1953, moved with her foster family, James and Mardi Teale, to the Chicago area and attended Wheaton College in Illinois.
On Oct. 6, 1956, she married Kennedy R. Nissen in Wheaton. He preceded her in death.
Peggy Nissen was a faithful follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She lived out her faith in her love for her family and friends and always had a warm smile for everyone she met. Peggy was outgoing and involved in many organizations, including Young Life, Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority, Little Theater and school board. She loved teaching Sunday school for many years at First Baptist Church in Brevard, N.C., later becoming a member at Calvary Bible Church in Neenah, Wis., and Green Valley Evangelical Free Church in Green Valley, Ariz.
Peggy was an avid golfer and also loved to travel with her husband, Ken, visiting more than 20 countries around the world.
Survivors include her sons, Craig Nissen (Kathleen) of Appleton and Jeffrey Nissen of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Sydney Langhoff (William) and Max Nissen; great-grandchildren, Liam and Teryn Langhoff; brothers, Pat Walker and Leonard Walker (Kitty); brothers-in-law, David Nissen (Celia), Dwight Nissen (Diana), and Alan Nissen; sister-in-law, Katherine Balc (Alexander); nieces, nephews; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; son, Stephen R. Nissen; and brothers, Alvin Walker and Billy Bowman.
She also left behind many, many daughters in Christ whom she loved dearly, one of which wrote to her:
Dear Mrs. Nissen,
You are moving away now and it makes me sad. If you can bring happiness to as many girls in the next town as you did in this one, your move will have been worthwhile because you care when so many people don’t consider our problems worth their time.
If I could ask one favor of you, it would be for you to start teaching people about God as soon as you can, especially those who don’t want to hear.
Love always,
Nancy