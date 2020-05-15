Kenneth De Kok
Kearney resident, 67
KEARNEY — Kenneth Wayne De Kok, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were provided by Kremer Funeral Home in Omaha and assisted by AE Funeral Home in Oklahoma City.
——
Ken was born Jan. 31, 1953, to Gerben and Irma De Kok in Sheldon, Iowa. At a young age Ken lost his mother and was blessed to be raised by Gloria and Gerb. Ken graduated from Primghar High School 1971 and then attended Iowa State and earned his bachelor of science degree in 1975.
Ken and Dianne (Katie) Sampson were joined in marriage on March 8, 1975. They were blessed with three daughters, Kathy, Kahlene and Kara. The family resided in Hartley, Iowa, where he worked in agriculture. They moved to Kearney in 1987, when Ken became employed as a product specialist for Cabela’s.
Ken and Jeri Jae McCance were joined in marriage on May 30, 1992. They were blessed with a son, Justin. In October 2007, Ken took a lab position with KAAPA Ethanol. When he was not working he was an avid outdoorsman. He took great pleasure spending time with family out fishing or hunting.
Ken was supported throughout his illness by the kind and devoted providers at Heartland Oncology, Kearney Cancer Center and AseraCare Hospice.
Ken was survived by his wife, Jeri Jae of Kearney; their children, Kathy Mason of Raytown, Mo., Kahlene and husband Darren Christenson of Yukon, Okla., Kara and husband Aaron Estes of Kearney, and Justin and wife Tasha De Kok of Grand Island. He was blessed with nine grandchildren. He was survived by his brothers and sisters, Jeff and Jean Anliker of Belchertown, Mass., Jodee Jakes of Le Mars, Iowa, Glenda and Dean Parrish of Cherokee, Iowa, Ron and Sherri De Kok of Le Mars, Iowa, Jay and Juanita Anliker of Primghar, Iowa, Roger and Karen De Kok of Mount Vernon, S.D., Lynelle Schwien of Rock Valley, Iowa, and Mike and Charlene Schwien of Hartley, Iowa.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Irma; father, Gerben; second mother, Gloria; brother in-law, Bill Jakes; and nephew, Jason Jakes.
His family wishes, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations may be sent to Kearney Concrete Cares of Nebraska, P.O. Box 54, Kearney, NE 68848.