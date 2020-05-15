Christi Galloway
Kearney resident, 50
KEARNEY — Christi R. Galloway, 50, of Kearney died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Kent Sundberg will officiate and burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
