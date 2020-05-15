Alfred Moreau
Arlington, Virginia resident, 68
ARLINGTON, Va. — Alfred Ernest Moreau, 68, of Arlington, Va., formerly of Kearney, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home.
Due to the pandemic, services and interment of ashes, as well as a celebration of life, will be planned after gathering restrictions are lifted.
——
He died surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born and raised in Kearney and resided in Arlington for many years.
Beloved husband of 37 years to Elaine A. Eder, devoted father of Elizabeth Eder-Moreau (Cesar Oyarzun), Andrew Eder-Moreau, and Eileen Eder-Moreau Freeman (Thad), he was the first son of the late Antoni and Dorene (Peterson) Moreau, brother of Colleen Nieman (Jim) and Roland Moreau (Barbara), and nephew of Dorothy Peterson (Clifford). He is also survived by dear family nieces and nephews, and cousins in Vermont and Nebraska.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by aunts Pauline Sheehan (Larry), AnnMarie Benjamin (Normand) and Alfreda Brown (Bernard) and uncle Clifford Peterson.
