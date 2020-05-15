Norris Renken
Bertrand resident, 87
BERTRAND — Norris LeRoy Renken, 87, of Bertrand died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home from complications with Alzheimer’s.
Due to the health concerns and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service and inurnment will be scheduled at a later date.
There will be no visitation or viewing. The family has honored his wish for cremation.
——
Norrie was born Feb. 11, 1933, in his grandparents’ home north of Smithfield in Gosper County, in the same bedroom that his mother was born in, to Gus and Esther (Hanson) Renken.
Norrie received his education from Lexington Public Schools and where he graduated with the class of 1951. Norrie pursued his higher education at Kearney State College where he received his B.A. and M.S. in industrial arts.
He enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard in October 1950, and served until he entered the U.S. Army. Norrie enlisted in the Army on April 3, 1953, and was honorably discharged on April 2, 1955.
On Aug. 30, 1953, Norrie was united in marriage to Jean Booth of Gothenburg. To this union three children were born, Calvin, Steve and Christy.
Norrie began his teaching career in Bertrand in 1961 and retired from teaching in 1995.
He was a lifetime supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He was actively involved as a scoutmaster, camp program director, camp director and the camp inspection team.
Norrie was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Smithfield, the Bertrand Legion Post and Lions Club. Norrie enjoyed camping and doing odd jobs helping anyone who asked for a hand.
Norrie leaves to celebrate his life his wife of 67 years, Jean; his sons, Calvin of Salt Lake City and Steve Renken and his wife Theresa of Bertrand; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Norrie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rodney; his daughter, Christy Walston; a daughter-in-law, Corie Renken; a nephew, Joshua Renken; and grandchildren, Zachary, Kendra and Christopher Walston.
A memorial has been established in Norrie’s honor, and kindly suggested to the scholarship fund of the Bertrand Community School.