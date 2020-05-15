Terry Roesler
Kearney resident, 66
KEARNEY —Terry Roesler, 66, of Kearney died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services are 1 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online or send cards/memorials to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.