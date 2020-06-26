Francis Hircock
Ansley resident, 80
ANSLEY — Francis Lee Hircock, 80, of Ansley died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service and burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Broken Bow Cemetery with the Rev. Lori Stevens officiating.
Memorial service for family and close friends is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ansley United Methodist Church with Stevens officiating.
Visitation is 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Memorials are suggested to the Ansley United Methodist Church, Ansley EMTs and/or Ansley FFA.
Visit www.govierbrothers.com to leave condolences online.
Linda Fleming
Minden resident, 81
HASTINGS — Linda Kaye (Leatherman) Fleming, 81, of Hastings, formerly of Minden, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Providence Place Memory Care Facility in Hastings.
Services are 2 p.m. July 6 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service also will be livestreamed on the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will follow services at Minden Cemetery. Current CDC precautions for funeral gatherings will be followed.
Linda was born March 20, 1939, to Dale and Ivyl Leatherman in New Sharon, Iowa.
She married Phillip Arthur Fleming on Feb. 28, 1958. He preceeded her in death in December 2002.
Survivors include her include her sister, Karen Winkleman of Oskaloosa, Iowa; daughter, Kellie Kreutz of Hastings; sons, Wade Fleming of Hastings and Monte Fleming of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.