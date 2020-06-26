Harriet Jorgensen
Minden resident, 90
MINDEN — Harriet J. Jorgensen, 90, of Minden died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Celebration of life services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating.
Inurnment will follow services at Minden Cemetery. Current recommendations for faith-based services will be followed.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Harriet’s wish to be cremated.
Memorials in Harriet’s honor are kindly suggested to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.