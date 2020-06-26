PHOTO
‘Pauly’ Rivera
Grand Island resident, 63
GRAND ISLAND — “Pauly” Paul Rivera, 63, of Grand Island, formerly of Kearney, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island officiated by the Rev. James Golka. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.
——
Pauly was born on June 6, 1957, in Kearney, the son of Manuel and Angeline (Hernandez) Rivera. Pauly spent his last years with Mosaic, a wonderful place. Some of his enjoyments included music, coffee and good food. He is remembered for his infectious smile, especially when someone gave him a dollar bill.
Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Megdaline (Lloyd) Cash of Kearney, Joe (Dorothy) Rivera of Grand Island, Lucy (Lupe) Pacheco of Kearney, Helen Bickford of Kearney, Elizabeth (Henry) Vega of Grand Island and Lisa Rivera of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his mom and dad; his siblings, Virginia Mancilla, Ray Rivera, Rosemary Jenkins, Victoria Deras, Gracie Rivera and Manuel Rivera Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Delbert Bickford.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.