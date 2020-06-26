Jessica Eidem
Kearney resident, 41
KEARNEY — Jessica Eidem, 41, of Kearney died Friday, June 26, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Golden
Broken Bow resident, 88
BROKEN BOW — Shirley Belle (Archer) Golden, 88, of Broken Bow died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Brookestone View Care Home in Broken Bow.
Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating for family and close friends.
Burial will be in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers will follow all CDC guidelines and the state of Nebraska rules.
She was born Aug. 13, 1931, in the Ryno District southwest of Broken Bow to Jay and Pearl (Bush) Archer.
She married Robert “Bob” Golden on Nov. 29, 1951. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Mike Golden of Burlington, Colo., Lora Ruzicka of Grand Island, Kara Hoover of Wray, Colo., and Neal Golden of Overton; 22 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.
Jeffrey Roth
Norfolk resident, 61
NORFOLK — Jeffrey Roth, 61, of Norfolk died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorial services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
Burial is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Survivors include his mother, Wilma Roth of Kearney; brother, Greg Roth of Lakeside, Calif., and his children, Samantha, Tommy and Cody.
Pauly Rivera
Grand Island resident, 63
GRAND ISLAND — “Pauly” Paul Rivera, 63, of Grand Island, formerly of Kearney, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island officiated by the Rev. James Golka. Burial will be at the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.
——
Pauly was born on June 6, 1957, in Kearney, the son of Manuel and Angeline (Hernandez) Rivera. Pauly spent his last years with Mosaic, a wonderful place. Some of his enjoyments included music, coffee and good food. He is remembered for his infectious smile, especially when someone gave him a dollar bill.
Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Megdaline (Lloyd) Cash of Kearney, Joe (Dorothy) Rivera of Grand Island, Lucy (Lupe) Pacheco of Kearney, Helen Bickford of Kearney, Elizabeth (Henry) Vega of Grand Island and Lisa Rivera of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his mom and dad; his siblings, Virginia Mancilla, Ray Rivera, Rosemary Jenkins, Victoria Deras, Gracie Rivera and Manuel Rivera Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Delbert Bickford.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Harriet Jorgensen
Minden resident, 90
MINDEN — Harriet J. Jorgensen, 90, of Minden died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Celebration of life services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating.
Inurnment will follow services at Minden Cemetery. Current recommendations for faith-based services will be followed.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Harriet’s wish to be cremated.
Memorials in Harriet’s honor are kindly suggested to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.