Wayne Dobberstein
Arvada, Colo., resident, 82
ARVADA, Colo. — Wayne L. Dobberstein, age 82, of Arvada, died April 10, 2020 at his home.
The family chose cremation.
A graveside service is 3 p.m. MDT June 13 at the Lemoyne Cemetery in Lemoyne, Neb., with U.S. Navy military honors and the Keith County Honor Guard, with the Rev. Chuck Rager of the First United Methodist Church in Ogallala officiating. The family invites friends to join them at Admiral’s Cove in Lemoyne from 4-6 p.m. MDT.
Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Visit www.drauckerfh.com to leave condolences.