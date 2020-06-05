Larry Hidy
Kearney resident, 60
KEARNEY — Larry Eugene Hidy, 60, of Kearney, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. Tim Barone officiating and private family inurnment following at the Kearney Cemetery. Friends may watch the memorial service live steam at www.holycrosskearney.org. Follow the directions under the livestream toolbar in the main menu dropbox.
There will be no visitation. In occordance with with CDC guidelines for social distancing, Holy Cross Lutheran Church is asking anyone planning on physically attending Monday’s memorial service to register at www.signupgenius.com/go/4090E45A9AD2AAAF94-larry or call the church office at 308-237-2944.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or condolence.