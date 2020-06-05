PHOTO
Jerry Schriner
Loup City resident, 81
LOUP CITY — Jerry Schriner, 81, of Loup City died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City with the Rev. Jason Krause officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. All COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be followed for the funeral service and visitation. If you are attending the funeral service you are required to wear a mask or face covering. The funeral service will be live streamed through the Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
He was born on April 19, 1939, to Elmer J. and Edna (Malick) Schriner on the family farm in Franklin County.
On Feb. 5, 1961, he married Carolee Hartman at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont.
Survivors include his wife, Carolee of Loup City; daughter Brenda Gregory of Loup City; sons David Schriner of Grand Island and Mitch Schriner of Loup City; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.