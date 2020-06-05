Nimir Maloley
Kearney resident, 92
OMAHA — Nimir G. Maloley, 92, of Kearney and Omaha, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home in Omaha.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Hidy
Kearney resident, 60
KEARNEY — Larry Eugene Hidy, 60, of Kearney, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. Tim Barone officiating and private family inurnment following at the Kearney Cemetery. Friends may watch the memorial service livesteam at www.holycrosskearney.org. Follow the directions under the livestream toolbar in the main menu dropbox.
There will be no visitation. In occordance with with CDC guidelines for social distancing, Holy Cross Lutheran Church is asking anyone planning on physically attending Monday’s memorial service to register at www.signupgenius.com.
Victor Cervantes
Kearney resident, 81
KEARNEY — Victor L. Cervantes, 81, of Kearney died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.
A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or condolence.
Jerry Schriner
Loup City resident, 81
LOUP CITY — Jerry Schriner, 81, of Loup City died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
Services are 10 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City with the Rev. Jason Krause officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. All COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be followed for the funeral service and visitation. If you are attending the funeral service you are required to wear a mask or face covering. The funeral service will be livestreamed through the Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
He was born April 19, 1939, to Elmer J. and Edna (Malick) Schriner on the family farm in Franklin County.
On Feb. 5, 1961, he married Carolee Hartman at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont.
Survivors include his wife, Carolee of Loup City; daughter, Brenda Gregory of Loup City; sons, David Schriner of Grand Island and Mitch Schriner of Loup City; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one on the way.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Bob Roos
Lexington resident, 68
OMAHA — Robert B. “Bob” Roos, 68, of Lexington died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha following a brief illness.
Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. The visitation will also be livestreamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
A celebration of life will be during the summer of 2021 because of the COVID epidemic.
Bob was born on Dec. 27, 1951, in Denver to Warren and Ruth (Wirth) Roos.
On Sept. 13, 1975, he married Kathleen Hoover.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen of Lexington; sons, Jon of Redondo Beach, Calif., Josh of San Clemente, Calif., and Joel of Spokane, Wash., daughter, Joy of Columbia, Mo.; sister, Linda Roos of Bloomington, Ind.; brother, Larry of Lincoln; and three grandchildren.
Carol Sheldon-Robinson
Arizona resident, 74
REDLANDS, Calif. — Carol Sue (Puls) Sheldon-Robinson, 74, of Apache Junction, Ariz., died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Redlands.
A celebration of life service is 3 p.m. June 19 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden, Neb.
A barbecue will follow the service at her daughter Tammie Runion’s home.
Wayne Dobberstein
Arvada, Colo., resident, 82
ARVADA, Colo. — Wayne L. Dobberstein, 82, of Arvada, died April 10, 2020, at his home.
The family chose cremation.
A graveside service is 3 p.m. MDT June 13 at the Lemoyne Cemetery in Lemoyne, Neb., with U.S. Navy military honors and the Keith County Honor Guard, with the Rev. Chuck Rager of the First United Methodist Church in Ogallala officiating. The family invites friends to join them at Admiral’s Cove in Lemoyne from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. MDT.
Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Visit www.drauckerfh.com to leave condolences.