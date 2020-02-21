Kenneth Brand
Kearney resident, 72
KEARNEY — Kenneth L. Brand, 72, of Kearney died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
