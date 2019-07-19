‘Ed’ Chizek
Ravenna resident, 63
RAVENNA — Edward Bernard “Ed” Chizek, 63, of Ravenna died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Inurnment will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with rosary at 7 p.m.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
——
Edward Bernard Chizek was born Feb. 7, 1956, in Grand Island. He was the youngest of three children born to Emil and Genevieve (Habe) Chizek. He grew up on a farm north of Ravenna. He attended elementary school at District 20 until fifth grade when he came to Ravenna to finish his education. He graduated from Ravenna High School in 1974.
He married Nancy Dethlefs on Aug. 11, 1979. The couple made their home in Ravenna.
Ed was employed by T & B Construction and M & W Storage for many years before becoming a full-time farmer in 2002. He was never afraid of hard work and took great pride in the concrete he poured over the years.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and served on the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years. He enjoyed sports, coaching baseball for his sons’ teams. He played golf, enjoyed Nebraska football and Cubs baseball and enjoyed supporting the Ravenna Bluejays athletes.
Ed loved people. He loved spending time with friends and family; especially his granddaughters. They brought great joy to his life.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Ravenna; sons, Jeremy (Ashley) Chizek of Kearney and Jordan Chizek (Megan Sweeney) of Minneapolis; daughter, Andrea Chizek of Lincoln; granddaughters, Addison and Leah Chizek of Kearney; sisters, Mardy Chizek of Westmont, Ill., and Kathy (Bob) Groeteke of Ravenna; sisters-in-law, Delores Treffer of Broken Bow and Judy (David) Sobel of San Jose, Calif.; brothers-in-law, Dutch (Marian) Dethlefs of Ravenna and Jerry (Dianna) Dethlefs of Rockville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Jenny Chizek; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Laura Dethlefs; his grandparents; and brother-in-law, Loren Treffer.
‘Mike’ Kral
Campbell resident, 62
CAMPBELL — Michael James “Mike” Kral, 62, of Campbell died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Campbell with the Rev. James Schrader officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the family present 2-4 p.m.
He was born Aug. 1, 1956, at Hastings to James T. and Virginia (Holthaus) Kral.
He married Tammy Carlson at Red Cloud. They divorced.
Survivors include his son, Jared Kral of Holstein; daughter, Tara Stolcpart of Kearney; his mother, Virginia Kral of Bladen; brother, Brad Kral of Bladen; and four grandchildren.