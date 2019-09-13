Donna Day
Kearney resident, 77
KEARNEY — Donna M. Day, 77, of Kearney died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Faith United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Wulf officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Faith United Methodist Church, Kearney Area Animal Shelter or AseraCare Hospice in Kearney.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Marilyn Traver
Kearney resident, 83
KEARNEY — Marilyn M. Traver, 83, of Kearney died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating. Burial will be at Riverdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and before services Monday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
