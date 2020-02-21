Wade Willey
Kearney resident, 58
KEARNEY — Wade W. Willey, 58, of Kearney died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Lila Rieks
Gibbon resident, 86
GIBBON — Lila Jean Rieks, 86, of Gibbon, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home.
A private family memorial and inurnment service will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Iowa Falls, Iowa, at a later date.
——
Lila was born April 12, 1933, at home on the farm north of Williams, Iowa.
She attended rural schools until eighth grade and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1950. Throughout her life Lila worked in several administrative capacities but loved her work as a dental assistant most of all.
Lila was an avid quilter, rose gardener and traveler. She had a particular interest in helping individuals with disabilities. She was a member of the Arc of Buffalo County as well as the Gibbon Faith United Methodist Church and the church sewing group.
Survivors include her son, Robert (Laurie) Rieks of Naples, Fla.; daughter, Linda (Thomas) Mercer of Gibbon; brothers, Dale Everman of Naples, Fla. and Allen (Jo Ann) Everman of Stewartville, Minn.; brother-in-law, Ron Peyton of Hampton, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Rieks; parents, Thomas and Edna Everman; sisters, Ruth Armstrong and Helen Peyton; and sister-in-law, Judy Everman.
Memorials can be designated to Arc of Buffalo County in Kearney or the Gibbon Faith United Methodist Church.
Kenneth Brand
Kearney resident, 72
KEARNEY — Kenneth L. Brand, 72, of Kearney died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
Gary Kearney
Lincoln resident, 76
LINCOLN — Gary Kearney, 76, of Lincoln died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Lincoln.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Burial will follow at Jewell Cemetery in Sumner.
——
Gary Kearney was born to Merle and Mildred (Reier) Kearney on June 23, 1943, at the family ranch north of Sumner.
He attended elementary school in Sumner and a country school at Cumro. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1961 with honors and went on to attend the University of Nebraska, where he excelled and eventually attained his doctorate in electrical engineering.
Although he excelled in this field, he did not have a desire to sit in an office and work out engineering problems all day. He taught for a while and supported himself later on by working at Nebraska Book.
He was something of a renaissance man in that he taught himself to play guitar, practiced calligraphy, did pencil drawings, practiced some photography, and probably read more books than he could count. Long before Facebook and other social media, he started a family website called the “Refrigerator Door” that anyone in the family could contribute to and thus keep up with some of the far-flung members.
After retirement, he purchased a condo in Lincoln and enjoyed spending time with and photographing the staff and entertainment at the Zoo Bar for social media.
He is survived by his siblings, Patsy Kopsian of Chicago, Sharon Haislip and husband Bill of Springfield, Mo., Ron and Alberta Kearney of Sumner, Kent and Denise Kearney of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Steve and Virginia Kearney of Atlantic, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary will be missed by his family and many friends in Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Art Kopsian.
Memorials may be designated to the UNL Foundation.
