Lila Rieks
Gibbon resident, 86
GIBBON — Lila Jean Rieks, 86, of Gibbon, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home.
A private family memorial and inurnment service will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Iowa Falls, Iowa, at a later date.
Lila was born April 12, 1933 at home on the farm north of Williams, Iowa.
She attended rural schools until eighth grade and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1950. Throughout her life Lila worked in several administrative capacities but loved her work as a dental assistant most of all.
Lila was an avid quilter, rose gardener and traveler. She had a particular interest in helping individuals with disabilities. She was a member of the Arc of Buffalo County as well as the Gibbon Faith United Methodist Church and the church sewing group.
Survivors include her son, Robert (Laurie) Rieks of Naples, Fla.; daughter, Linda (Thomas) Mercer of Gibbon; brothers, Dale Everman of Naples, Fla. and Allen (Jo Ann) Everman of Stewartville, Minn.; brother-in-law, Ron Peyton of Hampton, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Rieks; parents, Thomas and Edna Everman; sisters, Ruth Armstrong and Helen Peyton; and sister-in-law, Judy Everman.
Memorials can be designated to Arc of Buffalo County in Kearney or the Gibbon Faith United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.