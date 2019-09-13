Linda Schutte
Kearney resident, 67
KEARNEY — Linda S. Schutte, 67, of Kearney died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
‘Mona’ Pickering
Kearney resident, 63
KEARNEY — Ramona K. “Mona” Pickering, 63, of Kearney died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Family memorial services will be later.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Steve Tourney
Kearney resident, 64
KEARNEY — Steve Tourney, 64, of Kearney died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
The family encourages friends to ride their bikes to the service to celebrate Steve’s love for bikes and to honor a fellow biker.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
